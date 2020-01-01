Build a job-winning resume for free
Set yourself apart with a modern resume. Expert tips, customizable templates & quick PDF download included.
No account needed.
Beautiful design made easy
Format your resume with just a few clicks and reformat it easily.
Free resume templates
Choose a template and customize it quickly
Avoid common pitfalls
Get guidance on what goes inside a job-winning resume.
Don’t just take our word for it
We are happy when our users are happy
Overall, if you are looking for a free resume builder, we find it hard to beat this one.
Consumer’s Advocate
The UX is excellent and it's the first time I haven't lost my mind making a resume
@ZFLloyd
This tool is amazing. It is easy to use and customize to look the way you want [...]
@klauskpm
After a while I thought, this can't be true [...] turns out it allowed me to download my CV, just like that!
@dantnad
umm flowcv is the best ever???
@baekedpies
...I recommend having a look at [...] FlowCV for some template ideas...
Laura Frazer
Make sure your resume is formatted well [...] FlowCV is a free tool to help with that.
Noam Benamy
Simple to use [...]. I've been wanting something like this for years!
@mguida
Quick, easy & flexible
Effortless editing with live preview.
Track your applications
Follow up on interviews in time & compare job offers
Put your resume online
Let others download your resume and present yourself online
A better way to build your resume
More flexible than templates, easier than using a word processor
Fully flexible design
Being easy to use doesn't have to mean that you are forced into using a pre-made template. Make your resume stand out from the pack by trying different colours, fonts, headline formats and much more.
Free, as in free
Your first resume is entirely for free and it will be free of watermarks. There are no premium-only options and you can download your resume for free, as many times as you like.
High-quality PDF
A great deal of effort went into making sure that your PDF looks as crisp as it gets when printed or shared.
Data privacy
We don't sell your data. Ever. Instead, we are GDPR-ready and let you delete all of your data in a heartbeat if you decide so.
Multiple resumes
Create a version of your resume in a different language or for a different job with just a click. A one-size-fits-all resume is a thing of the past.
Multilingual
Whether you need your resume in English, Chinese, Russian or really any other language, we have got you covered. Every detail can be adjusted to your language.
Resume tips
With context-aware tips always ready at hand, you can concentrate on your resume. In addition our curated list of action words will make sure that you always find the right way to describe your achievements.
Smart formatting
Adjusting margins manually or pressing backspace a few dozen times is a thing of the past. Rest assured that page breaks, text flow and the content width of your resume will be taken care of.
Saved securely
Your resume is being saved and backed up by us - so no matter what happens, you can always be sure that you can download a copy of it whenever you need it.
Get feedback
Ask your friends for feedback with a link & have changes updated immediately so you do not have to send a new version each time you change something.
Effortless editing
Whether you want to input skills, professional experience or educational history, instead of being thrown into cold water, we designed guided forms to help you inputting all the data necessary.
ATS-ready
With most employers, your resume will be scanned by an applicant tracking system (ATS), parsing resumes for keywords. Using FlowCV, you will get a PDF that is proven to be readable by an ATS.
Build your resume onlineTry for free
No account needed
Frequently Asked
Is FlowCV really free?
Yes, for your first resume, all features are free and there is no paywall. If you wanna support indie-development, we also offer the possibility to buy us a cup of coffee:)
Can I try FlowCV without an account?
Yes, you can try nearly all functionality without creating an account. Click on "Try it" and check it out!
Will you sell my data?
No, we fully respect your data and privacy. Your data is your data and we will not share or sell it to anyone. Furthermore, you can easily delete all of your data anytime.
Can you give me feedback on my resume?
Unfortunately, we can not provide you with individual feedback to your resume. However, we built an option into the app which makes it really easy for you to gather feedback from family & friends.
Which layout do you recommend?
As with resumes in general, the layout is a very individual matter, depending upon your taste, the company you are applying to and how much space your resume takes up. Rest assured that you can easily change the layout of your resume within the app in a matter of a click, so do not be afraid to experiment a little.